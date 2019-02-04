Weekly Opioids Roundup: National Drug Control Strategy Released, CBP Makes Record Drug Seizure

Director Carroll was nominated on April 24, 2018 by the President to be the Director of National Drug Control Policy and he was confirmed by the Senate on January 2, 2019.

ONDCP Releases National Drug Control Strategy

Jim Carroll, the newly sworn-in Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), released the Administration’s National Drug Control Strategy, which establishes the President’s priorities for addressing the challenge of drug trafficking and use.

“Our number one goal is to save American lives, and this comprehensive plan reaffirms President Trump’s commitment to addressing the opioid crisis aggressively and in partnership with our partners across the nation. We must be relentless in our efforts to tackle the scourge of addiction that has affected so many families and communities across the United States. The Strategy builds upon our current whole-of-government approach that educates Americans about the dangers of drug abuse, ensures those struggling with addiction get the help they need, and stops the flow of illegal drugs across our borders,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.

Read ONDCP’s Press Release here.

The National Drug Control Strategy can be accessed and downloaded by clicking here.

Customs and Border Protection Makes Record Fentanyl Bust at US-Mexico Border

“TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Commercial Facility seized nearly $4.6 million in fentanyl and methamphetamine totaling close to 650 pounds on Saturday from a Mexican national when he attempted to enter the United States through the Port of Nogales. The seizure is the largest seizure of fentanyl in CBP history. The methamphetamine seizure represents the third largest at an Arizona port.

“CBP Officers discovered more than 400 packages of drugs concealed within a special floor compartment of a trailer that was laden with cucumbers, driven by a 26-year-old truck driver. Following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine, CBP officers seized nearly 254 pounds of fentanyl with a value of approximately $3.5 million and almost 395 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $1.1 million.”

Click here to read full press release.



