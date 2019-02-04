Huntington Police Make Four Robbery Arrests

Four people were arrested Thursday morning, Jan. 31, in Guyandotte as part of an ongoing robbery investigation.

Members of the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, Special Investigations Bureau and SWAT Team executed a search warrant for stolen firearms at 87 Division St. at approximately 8 a.m.

Arrested were:

-- Elijah Murphy, 20, possession with intent to deliver.

-- Kani Burnside, 19, possession with intent to deliver.

-- Eugene Ware, 18, possession with intent to deliver.

-- Aunthony Harris Jr., 21, possession with intent to deliver and a felon being in possession of a firearm.

During the warrant search, investigators found marijuana, scales, packaging equipment, more than $1,000 in cash and two AK-47 style firearms.

All for of those who were arrested are believed to have ties to Michigan but also have Huntington addresses. More arrests are expected.