Most read
- Marshall to host 12th Annual AIDE Conference
- Former High School Counselor Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud Scheme
- Spring Valley Scrapes By HHS 33-29 in Last Minute Thriller
- Department of Justice Recognizes Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Announces Update on Efforts to Combat this Violent Crime
- Attorney General Morrisey Issues Legal Opinion Regarding Educational SB 451’s Single-Object Question
- Federal Jury Convicts Virginia Man of Producing Child Pornography
- Mullens Family Clinic Doctor Pleads Guilty to Healthcare Fraud Scheme
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming to Area Movie Screens
Huntington Police Make Four Robbery Arrests
Members of the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, Special Investigations Bureau and SWAT Team executed a search warrant for stolen firearms at 87 Division St. at approximately 8 a.m.
Arrested were:
-- Elijah Murphy, 20, possession with intent to deliver.
-- Kani Burnside, 19, possession with intent to deliver.
-- Eugene Ware, 18, possession with intent to deliver.
-- Aunthony Harris Jr., 21, possession with intent to deliver and a felon being in possession of a firearm.
During the warrant search, investigators found marijuana, scales, packaging equipment, more than $1,000 in cash and two AK-47 style firearms.
All for of those who were arrested are believed to have ties to Michigan but also have Huntington addresses. More arrests are expected.38 Shares