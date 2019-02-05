Doctor Enters into Civil Settlement to Pay Restitution and Damages to the WV Medicaid Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Dr. Manuel C. Barit, M.D., 71, of Raleigh County, and the only practicing physician at the Mullens Family Clinic, has entered into a civil settlement with his office to pay over $200,000, including full restitution and damages to the WV Medicaid Program.

Earlier this week, Barit also entered a guilty plea to a healthcare fraud scheme. More information on Barit’s conviction in the criminal case can be found here.

“Healthcare fraud schemes defraud taxpayers causing healthcare costs to skyrocket. In this case, I am pleased to announce that $200,000 will be repaid in restitution for defrauding Medicaid and other healthcare benefit programs,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “As a result of our efforts, Dr. Barit is being held accountable and Medicaid and the taxpayers are being made whole.”

The West Virginia’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the United States Postal Inspection Service participated in the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Matt Lindsay is responsible for the civil settlement.

“The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is proud to work jointly with the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District in combatting the opioid crisis,” said Jolynn Marra, Interim Inspector General. “Our partnership protects both the citizens and integrity of the Medicaid program in West Virginia.”

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, through DHHR’s Office of Inspector General, investigates and prosecutes or refers for prosecution allegations of health care fraud committed against the Medicaid program and allegations of the criminal abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of patients in Medicaid-funded facilities and residents in board and care facilities. Additionally, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is responsible for investigating fraud in the administration of the Medicaid program. Its mission is to protect West Virginia’s vulnerable citizens and the integrity of its health care programs.

To report Medicaid provider fraud or patient abuse, neglect or financial exploitation, call 304-558-1858 or 888-FRAUD-WV.