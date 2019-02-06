Marshall Artists Series welcomes ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s In Concert’ to the Keith-Albee

HUNTINGTON, WV- Truman Capote’s best-selling novella comes to life on the big screen at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Accompanied by a full symphony orchestra led by Maestro Kimo Furumoto of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, the Marshall Artists Series and CineConcerts are happy to bring you Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert!

Audrey Hepburn dazzles in her legendary role as the deliciously eccentric Holly Golightly, a New York City socialite determined to marry a millionaire. Relive Henry Mancini’s legendary score, including the beautiful Oscar® and Grammy® winning song Moon River, performed live to Audrey Hepburn’s original vocals.

Mancini’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s score is one of the most recognizable in film music history, winning him an Oscar for Best Original Score. In early 1961, Audrey Hepburn penned a note to Henry Mancini after hearing the score for the first time:

“I have just seen our picture — Breakfast at Tiffany’s — this time with your score. A movie without music is a little bit like an aeroplane without fuel. However beautifully the job is done, we are still on the ground and in a world of reality. Your music has lifted us all up and sent us soaring. Everything we cannot say with words or show with action you have expressed for us. You have done this with so much imagination, fun, and beauty. You are the hippest of cats — and the most sensitive of composers!”

Tickets for Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert range are $87.45/$76.49/$60.03. To see this performance of Breakfast at Tiffany’s In Concert at the Keith-Albee, contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656 or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s In Concert is sponsored by NRP, Huntington Federal Savings Bank, the

Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Marsha Slater State Farm Insurance, KEE 100, B97, The Herald Dispatch, WSAZ, Marshall University and the Marshall Artists Series.