Trump Campaign Announces MAGA Rally in El Paso , Tex.
Wednesday, February 6, 2019 - 12:21 Updated 1 hour ago White House Press Release
“We are pleased to announce a Make America Great Again rally on Monday, February 11th in El Paso, Texas, featuring President Donald Trump,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “As the President continues his fight to secure our border, there’s no better place to demonstrate that walls work than in El Paso. President Trump looks forward to visiting with the patriots of Texas who are on the front lines of the struggle against open border Democrats who allow drugs, crime, and sex trafficking all along our border every day,” he concluded.