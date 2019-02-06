Trump Campaign Announces MAGA Rally in El Paso , Tex.

New York, NY – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that President Trump will host a Make America Great Again rally on Monday, February 11 at 7:00 pm MST at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. This is the seventh rally that President Trump has held in Texas and the first rally in El Paso since he first began his race for president in June, 2015.

“We are pleased to announce a Make America Great Again rally on Monday, February 11th in El Paso, Texas, featuring President Donald Trump,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “As the President continues his fight to secure our border, there’s no better place to demonstrate that walls work than in El Paso. President Trump looks forward to visiting with the patriots of Texas who are on the front lines of the struggle against open border Democrats who allow drugs, crime, and sex trafficking all along our border every day,” he concluded.