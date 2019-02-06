Attorney General Morrisey Urges Supreme Court to Protect States' Choice to Ban Dismemberment Abortions

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a 21-state effort urging the Supreme Court of the United States to hear a case regarding a state’s ability to ban a disturbing type of abortion.

The Attorney General signed onto the brief, which defends a law similar to that implemented in West Virginia and six other states that prohibit dismemberment abortion practices.

“The lives of unborn children must be protected,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “States have every right to ban such a disturbing procedure within their borders. We must protect life at every stage.”

West Virginia’s law, enacted in 2016, makes it unlawful for any person to purposely perform or attempt to perform a dismemberment abortion.

A federal district court decision blocked enforcement of Alabama’s law, which could call into question the authority of other states to abolish this particularly gruesome abortion method.

This coalition’s brief supports Alabama’s appeal and cites existing Supreme Court case law in arguing that states have an interest in protecting and fostering respect for human life, including unborn life.

West Virginia joined the Louisiana-led brief along with Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.

