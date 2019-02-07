Most read
Marquee Pullman Begins Sensory Friendly Series
Thursday, February 7, 2019 - 03:31 Updated 9 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The series begins Saturday, Feb. 9 with Lego Movie Second Part. The tickets are regular matinee price.
The series continues in March with How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World (March 9); Dumbo (April 13); Ugly Dolls ( May 11); Pets 2 (June 8); and Toy Story 4 (July 13).