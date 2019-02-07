Marquee Pullman Begins Sensory Friendly Series

Following the success of "The Grinch" autistic special needs morning matinee in December, Marquee Pullman will kick off a monthly series devoted to families that have members with special needs.



The sensory friendly screenings will be the second Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. at the Pullman Square multiplex. To accommodate conditions such as autism, the auditorium lights are not completely dimmed, the volume will be lowered, outside snacks for special diets are allowed, and no one complains about utterances or moving about.