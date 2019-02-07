Marquee Pullman Begins Sensory Friendly Series

 Thursday, February 7, 2019 - 03:31 Updated 9 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Following the success of "The Grinch" autistic special needs morning matinee in December, Marquee Pullman will kick off a monthly series devoted to families that have members with special needs.

The sensory friendly screenings will be the second Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. at the Pullman Square multiplex. To accommodate conditions such as autism,  the auditorium lights are not completely dimmed, the volume will be lowered, outside snacks for special diets are allowed, and no one complains about utterances or moving about. 

The series begins Saturday, Feb. 9 with Lego Movie Second Part.  The tickets are regular matinee price. 

The series continues in March with How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World (March 9); Dumbo (April 13); Ugly Dolls ( May 11); Pets 2 (June 8); and Toy Story 4 (July 13). 

