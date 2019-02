Huntington Council to vote on Pollutant, Planning Alterations

Huntington City Council meets Monday Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session will be at 7 p.m.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-1 - AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 933 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING SPECIFIC POLLUTANT LIMITATIONS

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-3 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1315 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-4 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLES 1327, 1329, 1331 AND 1333 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-5 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE DOCUMENTS NECESSARY TO ENTER INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR THE LEASE/PURCHASE OF CERTAIN EQUIPMENT FROM HONEYWELL CORPORATION PURSUANT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE ORIGINAL HONEYWELL AGREEMENT, SAID AGREEMENT HAVING BEEN APPROVED BY THIS COUNCIL ON OCTOBER 22, 2018

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

9. Resolution re: #2019-R-5 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE SANITATION DIVISION WITH FOUR (4) NEW FORD F150 TRUCKS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

10. Resolution re: #2019-R-6 – RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE APPLICATION, SUBMISSION, AND ACCEPTANCE OF A FEMA HAZARD MITIGATION GRANT FOR SUBSURFACE EXPLORATION AT THE 11TH STREET FLOOD PUMP STATION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

11. Resolution re: 2019-R-7 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #2 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

12. Resolution re: 2018-R-60 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF PENLYN CRAWFORD TO THE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

13. Good & Welfare

14. Adjournment