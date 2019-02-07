Most read
West Virginia University at Parkersburg to host writer, speaker and LGBTQ advocate Shane Bitney Crone on Feb. 14
The program will include a 20-minute excerpt from the documentary film, Bridegroom: A Love Story. Unequaled and a moderated conversation with Crone led by WVU Parkersburg President Dr. Chris Gilmer.
The documentary follows the emotional journey of Crone and his partner Tom Bridegroom (both struggling with their sexual orientation) as well as Crone’s depression and frustration after their six-year relationship is cut short by Tom’s fatal accident.
To educate others about what happened, Crone uploaded a video to YouTube called “It Could Happen to You” on the one-year anniversary of Tom’s death. The video went viral with over 20 million views and in 2015, Entertainment Weekly said it played a meaningful role in the nationwide campaign for marriage equality.
Crone continues to travel the world and advocate for LGBTQ rights. He has been awarded the Harvey Milk Civil Rights Award and was named one of Instinct Magazine’s Leading Men in 2012 and one of Huffington Post’s Most Compelling People.
It is encouraged that guests view Bridegroom: A Love Story. Unequaled before the event. A limited number of copies will be available for student overnight checkout at the WVU Parkersburg library, but it can be rented from Redbox and streamed through Netflix.
For more information, contact Debbie Richards, WVU Parkersburg Social Justice Committee co-chair at Debbie.Richards@wvup.edu or 304.424.8201.