Gregory D. Borowski, D.P.M., joins Marshall Orthopaedics

Borowski has been named an assistant professor in the department of orthopaedic surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He has more than 25 years of podiatry experience in the Barboursville, West Virginia, community and has worked with the National Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners.

He earned his podiatric medical degree from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio, where he also completed his residency training in primary podiatric medicine. Borowski is a general podiatrist and treats patients of all ages, ranging from small children through senior-age adults, emphasizing alternatives to surgery first. He specializes in non-operative podiatry including the treatment of ingrown toenails, wart removal, diabetic foot care, toenail care, corns and calluses, and heel pain management. Borowski has been active in the Barboursville community for years and previously served two consecutive terms as vice president of the Cabell County Board of Education.

Borowski is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Orthopaedics, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1262. He is also seeing patients at Marshall Health – Teays Valley located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-6710.