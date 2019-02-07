Marshall Libraries to host TED talk screening and discussion with Jan Rader

Marshall University Libraries and Online Learning will host a screening and discussion of Jan Rader’s TED talk about what it’s like on the front lines of the drug crisis and Huntington’s unique approach to treating substance-use disorder. The talk will be shown at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, in room 402 of the Drinko Library and Information Center on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Rader, chief of the Huntington Fire Department and West Virginia’s first female fire chief, is a Marshall graduate and was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2018.

“Jan Rader recently gave a TED talk on choosing a new way forward in saving lives during the opioid epidemic,” said Sabrina Thomas, instruction and research librarian at Marshall University. “Jan has been instrumental in the fight against the opioid epidemic in Huntington and we are excited to host an opportunity for the Marshall community to discuss this with her.”

During the hourlong session, the TED talk will be shown before the floor opens for the audience to ask Rader questions about her talk and her role as Huntington’s fire chief and in treating substance-use disorder in our community.

“This question-and-answer session is part of an overall mental health initiative that includes multiple panel presentations, an art exhibition, and a comprehensive research guide for students and faculty to find help for mental health challenges and disabilities–including addiction,” Thomas said.