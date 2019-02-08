Huntington Fires Investigated as Arson

 Friday, February 8, 2019 - 10:30 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

The Huntington Fire and Police departments are investigating two vacant structure fires that occurred early Thursday morning, Feb. 7.

The first fire occurred at 12:57 a.m. at 1329 25th St. HFD Engine 2, Tower 2, Engine 10, and Rescue 11 responded to the residence, which was vacant at the time. The fire caused damage to a neighboring vacant property at 1339 25th St. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The residents of 1329 25th St. were displaced from their home last week when a neighboring structure caught fire and damaged their home. According to the Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office, 1329 25th St. will be referred to the City of Huntington’s Unsafe Building Commission.

The second vacant structure fire was reported at 1:35 a.m. at 2755 4th Ave. HFD Engine 1, Tower 2, Engine 4 and Engine 8 responded. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring structures. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The structure sustained moderate damage.

