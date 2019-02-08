Mears family establishes medical student scholarship at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Charleston physician James M. “Jim” Mears, M.D., and his wife, Sherri, have established an endowed scholarship to help future medical students at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine .

A Cabell County, West Virginia, native, Mears graduated with his medical degree from Marshall University in 1988. He completed his residency in family medicine at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) in Charleston, West Virginia, followed by a palliative care fellowship at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Mears has practiced in Charleston for more than 28 years. He is a faculty member with West Virginia University and practices at CAMC, specializing in family medicine and palliative medicine.

“This area is home, and Marshall University has been good to me and my family,” Mears said. “The school of medicine gave me the opportunity to start a long and successful career as a physician. God has blessed me financially, and I would like to help support future physicians, giving them the opportunity that I had without incurring large amounts of debt. This scholarship also honors my family who helped support me financially and emotionally throughout my journey.”

The Mears Family Scholarship is designated for first-year medical students, with first preference given to a student from Putnam County, West Virginia. Second preference will be given to a student from Cabell or Wayne counties in West Virginia. The award is renewable for three additional years pending normal academic progress.

For more information or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail atholmes@marshall.edu or visit jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.