COLUMN Mark Caserta: Huntington, West Virginia: A city desperate for leadership

A city’s infrastructure is prerequisite to a community functioning properly. Sadly, the infrastructure of Huntington seems to be the least of our current administration’s concerns – to the point our safety is being placed at risk!

How desperate must the situation in Huntington, WV. become before its citizens begin holding leadership accountable?

A recent post shared by social media blog, “Real Huntington”, revealed the entire compliment of Huntington’s Fire Department (HFD) Tower Trucks are completely out of service and unable to respond to calls requiring their special functions. In the event on a high-rise fire, the HFD is forced to call upon nearby fire departments in Barboursville, Green Valley or Kenova, WV. for support.

Any firefighter will tell you, that given the rampage of an intense fire, the time it would take for support to arrive from other cities places the city of Huntington and its residents at the mercy of time and could result in needless loss.

And given that time has no mercy, this loss could include the loss of life.

Managing a city’s budget and infrastructure must be more than an afterthought for this administration. Perhaps if we spent as much time managing these fiscal responsibilities as we do promoting “inclusiveness” and a “sanctuary mentality”, our city administration would be more successful in contributing to Huntington’s success and less to its demise.

What could possibly be more important in our city’s budget than the protection of its citizens?

Well, it appears, most everything.

As with liberals on Capitol Hill, it seems Huntington’s administration has such a disdain for conservative principles, it simply cannot think rationally. And the individuals, with this irrationally motivated mindset, seem intent on fundamentally changing what has historically been one of the most conservative city’s in my lifetime, Huntington, WV., into the East Coast distributor of progressive values.

Is it too much for the citizens of Huntington to ask, for the Mayor, the City Council and leaders responsible for our city’s infrastructure, to prioritize the allocation of funds for our city’s basic needs before consideration of discretional spending?

Frankly, the city of Huntington, WV. is dying a slow death. And city leadership is idly standing by allowing it to happen. While the rest of the nation is prospering under the conservative, principled leadership of President Trump, our city’s leadership appears hell-bent on heading the opposite direction in every sense of the word.

It’s appalling that our local news outlets, fail miserably at reporting the critical nature of our situation. Has anyone read anything in the Herald Dispatch or seen any viable reporting on WSAZ regarding our city’s leadership liabilities?

And you’re not going to. Can anyone say “Deep State” protection?

Per City.Data.com, Huntington, West Virginia has become one of the most dangerous cities in the nation. Per capita, Huntington’s crime index is higher than 97.2 percent of other cities in our country. That’s an incredible statistic!

And the buck stops with our city’s leadership and the poor business acumen that inundates our courthouse.

We are now less than 6 months away from the end of the 18-month period during which Mayor Steve Williams promised, “We would be managing our way out of this…”, speaking of the fiscal mess in which he has allowed.

Does anyone feel more secure, living in the city limits? Do we see manufacturing jobs returning to our beloved community? Are you better off now than you were prior to the current administration?

If the answer to these questions is “no”, it’s time to take our future back with leadership that will put Huntington first, rather than a political career.

Harsh words? Absolutely! It’s time.

Make Huntington Great Again!