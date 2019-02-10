Most read
- Fire Equipment Down; Public Works Employees Working 24/7 on Tower Truck IMAGES
- COLUMN Mark Caserta: Huntington, West Virginia: A city desperate for leadership
- Secretary of State rep. accused of electioneering for county clerk
- Powerful Addiction Drama --- Beautiful Boy --- has Free Screening at Marquee Pullman
- Tri State Cheerleading Competition
- Rally Monday at Huntington City Hall Concerning Out of Service Emergency Vehicles
- Wayne High School Wins Against Tolsia
- Marshall University researchers highlight evolving concepts in uraemic cardiomyopathy
PSC Approves Joint Stipulation for West Virginia American Water
The stipulating parties agreed to increase WVAWC’s water and sewer base rates by $23 million and $152,650, respectively and to reset the company’s DSIC rate mechanism to zero effective February 25, 2019 through December 31, 2019. The average residential water customer will see an increase of $6.65 or 14% on their monthly bill. Residential sewer customers will see an increase of $8.33 or 17.5% on their monthly bill.
The Kanawha County & Cities Association and the City of Charleston did not sign the Joint Stipulation, but did not oppose it.
WVAWC serves approximately 166,000 water customers in 19 counties and 1,000 sewer customers in Fayette County. Additional information is available on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 18-0573-W-42T.