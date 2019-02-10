Most read
- Fire Equipment Down; Public Works Employees Working 24/7 on Tower Truck IMAGES
- COLUMN Mark Caserta: Huntington, West Virginia: A city desperate for leadership
- Secretary of State rep. accused of electioneering for county clerk
- Powerful Addiction Drama --- Beautiful Boy --- has Free Screening at Marquee Pullman
- Tri State Cheerleading Competition
- Rally Monday at Huntington City Hall Concerning Out of Service Emergency Vehicles
- Wayne High School Wins Against Tolsia
- Marshall University researchers highlight evolving concepts in uraemic cardiomyopathy
Marshall, Huntington Area Art Society to present photography of Ariel Wilson
Sunday, February 10, 2019 - 20:37 Updated 2 days ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Wilson, a visiting assistant professor of photography, will reflect on her ongoing body of work, in which she explores the use of value to define boundaries, plays with the limits of human perception, and experiments with photographic technologies.
The event is free with a current Marshall ID. A $10 donation is requested from others. Proceeds support programming in the School of Art and Design. Checks should be made out to Marshall University.
All are welcome, but seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and purchase refreshments.
The event is sponsored by the School of Art & Design