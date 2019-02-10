Marshall, Huntington Area Art Society to present photography of Ariel Wilson

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Art and Design will present a Huntington Area Art Society discussion featuring photographer Ariel Wilson at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at The Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave.

Wilson, a visiting assistant professor of photography, will reflect on her ongoing body of work, in which she explores the use of value to define boundaries, plays with the limits of human perception, and experiments with photographic technologies.

The event is free with a current Marshall ID. A $10 donation is requested from others. Proceeds support programming in the School of Art and Design. Checks should be made out to Marshall University.

All are welcome, but seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and purchase refreshments.

The event is sponsored by the School of Art & Design