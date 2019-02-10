Fire Equipment Down; Public Works Employees Working 24/7 on Tower Truck IMAGES

Sunday, February 10, 2019 - 21:48 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Two tower trucks down, but Huntington Mayor Steve Williams told HNN that the Public Works Department is hastening repair:

"Our public works motor pool employees are working around the clock to get the one tower truck back into operation. It’s all hands on deck. I’m proud of the diligence of Jim Insco’s team."

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus