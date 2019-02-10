WV Creates Support Film Industry

(Provided by Pam Haynes)

On Feb. 1, dozens of people responded to the first Call to Action to reach out to WV's legislators to ask for their support in restoring WV's film tax incentive program. AND WE THANK YOU! Now, a bill has been introduced in the House of Delegates and House Speaker Hanshaw directly referred it to the House Finance Committee. Will you continue helping out with this important economic development resurgence? CALL TO ACTION DETAILS ARE FURTHER BELOW. When sharing social media posts, please use the hashtags #WVFilmCreates and #supportWVfilmindustry, and also tag the Governor and your legislators.

HOUSE BILL 2941 HIGHLIGHTS & LINK TO THE BILL

On Feb. 8, Delegate Dianna Graves (R-Kanawha) lead the charge, along with other sponsors (Joshua Higginbotham (R-Putnam), Kayla Kessinger (R-Fayette), Amy Summers (R-Taylor), Jason Barrett (D-Berkeley), Cindy Lavender-Bowe (D-Greenbrier), Erikka Storch (R-Ohio), Brandon Steele (R-Raleigh), Ben Queen (R-Harrison), and John Doyle (D-Jefferson), and introduced a bill to:

• Restore the WV Film Industry Investment Act, with improvements

• Strengthen audit procedures and allowable production expenditures

• Tighten definitions

• Increase tax credit allotment cap to be more competitive with surrounding states

• Move oversight to Economic Development Office

• Provide one full-time employee under supervision of Economic Development Office

• Restore method for business service providers, workforce available for hire, and location resources to be identified

• READ THE BILL HERE: https://bit.ly/2RPX7kg

WHO DO WE NEED? ALL OF YOU – AND YOUR FRIENDS, FAMILY & COLLEAGUES, TOO!



• general public

• city and county leaders

• business and economic development leaders

• business owners whose services have benefited from film productions (think hotels, restaurants, lumber companies, heavy equipment rentals, travel agencies, etc.)

• film industry workforce whose income has dried up because of the elimination of the film office and film tax incentive program

HOW YOU CAN HELP

REACHING OUT IN WHATEVER WAY MATTERS – EVEN A SENTENCE OR TWO – IT HAS AN IMPACT ON WHETHER A LEADER BELIEVES THERE IS SUPPORT FOR AN ISSUE!

Call, email, and/or schedule a visit with your legislators, the Governor, Commerce Secretary, and Economic Development Office Director. Feel free to use your own words of support, but suggested talking points are:

(1) West Virginia can do better – ask all of them to support House Bill 2941 to restore the WV Film Industry Investment Act. NOTE: For specific contact with legislators, ask them to please vote YES on HB2941.

(2) Explain that you agree with the legislature's platform to pursue a diversified economy, which the film industry helps provide.

(3) The film industry generates tax revenues for the state as well as income to workforce, business service providers, and acting talent.

(4) If applicable to you, explain how you or your business has been financially affected by prior film production experiences and what the status is of your current livelihood since the elimination of the film office and film tax incentive program.

IMPORTANTLY, please remain respectful and positive and refrain from making negative criticisms. Please reach across the aisle and across districts, no matter your political affiliation. Please also help us thank the sponsors of HB2941 – they get it! – reach out to them and give thanks for their support!

CONTACT INFO

As before, we've made it easy and have provided some contact info for the Governor, Commerce Secretary, Economic Development Office Director, and legislators. If you don't know who represents your district, visit www.openstates.org and type in your address, and the reps will be immediately displayed. If you choose to make calls and get a voicemail, please leave a detailed message, stating your name and phone number first and why you are calling.

ADMINISTRATION

Governor Jim Justice, 304-558-2000

Ed Gaunch, Commerce Secretary, 304-558-2234 (x-2026), ed.gaunch@wv.gov

Michael Graney, Executive Director, WV Development Office, 304-558-2234, Michael.r.graney@wv.gov

HOUSE FINANCE COMMITTEE

The bill will be first heard in the House Finance Committee. Please reach out to each committee member and ask them to PLEASE VOTE YES ON HB2941. This link contains their contact info: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committe…/…/HouseCommittee.cfm…

OTHER HOUSE LEADERSHIP

Contact info for selected House leadership roles is below. For a complete list of Delegates, visit http://www.wvlegislature.gov/House/roster.cfm.

House Speaker, Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay), 304-340-3210, roger.hanshaw@wvhouse.gov

Speaker Pro Tempore, Daryl Cowles (R-Morgan), 304-340-3177, daryl.cowles@wvhouse.gov

Gov Organization Chair, Gary Howell (R-Mineral), 304-340-3192, gary.howell@wvhouse.gov

Gov Organization Vice Chair, Jeff Pack (R-Raleigh), 304-340-3192, Jeffrey.pack@wvhouse.gov

Gov Organization Minority Chair, Rodney Pyles (D-Monongalia), 304-340-3153, Rodney.pyles@wvhouse.gov

Gov Organization Minority Vice Chair, Phillip Diserio (D-Brooke), 304-340-3367, phillip.diserio@wvhouse.gov

(BILL SPONSOR) Majority Leader, Amy Summers (R-Taylor), 304-340-3220, amy.summers@wvhouse.gov

(BILL SPONSOR) Assistant Majority Leader, Kayla Kessinger (R-Fayette), 304-340-3197, kayla.kessinger@wvhouse.gov

Majority Whip, Paul Espinosa (R-Jefferson), 304-340-3310, paul.espinosa@wvhouse.gov

Minority Leader, Tim Miley (D-Harrison), 304-340-3240, tim.miley@wvhouse.gov

Minority Whip, Mike Caputo (D-Marion), 304-340-3249, mike.caputo@wvhouse.gov

Finance Chair, Eric Householder (R-Berkeley), 304-340-3230, eric.householder@wvhouse.gov

Finance Vice Chair, Vernon Criss (R-Wood), 304-340-3202, Vernon.criss@wvhouse.gov

Finance Minority Chair, Mick Bates (D-Raleigh), 304-340-3180, mick.bates@wvhouse.gov

(BILL SPONSOR) Finance Minority Vice Chair, Jason Barrett (D-Berkeley), 304-340-3188, jasonbarrett@wvhouse.gov

(BILL SPONSOR) Small Bus & Econ Dev Chair & Asst Majority Whip, Joshua Higginbotham (R-Putnam), 304-340-3118, Joshua.higginbotham@wvhouse.gov

(BILL SPONSOR) Small Bus & Econ Dev Vice Chair, Ben Queen (R-Harrison), 304-340-3171, ben.queen@wvhouse.gov

Small Bus & Econ Dev Minority Chair, Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha), 304-340-3183, doug.skaff@wvhouse.gov

(BILL SPONSOR) Small Bus & Econ Dev Minority Vice Chair, Cindy Lavender-Bowe (D-Greenbrier), 304-340-3129, cindy.lavenderbowe@wvhouse.gov

SENATORS

Contact info for selected Senate leadership roles is below. For a complete list of Senators, visit http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Senate1/roster.cfm.

President, Mitch Carmichael (R-Jackson), 304-357-7801, mitch.carmichael@wvsenate.gov

President Pro Tempore, Donna Boley (R-Pleasants), 304-357-7905, donna.boley@wvsenate.gov

Majority Leader, Tom Takubo (R-Kanawha), 304-357-7990, tom.takubo@wvsenate.gov

Majority Whip, Ryan Weld (R-Brooke), 304-357-7984, ryan.weld@wvsenate.gov

Minority Leader, Roman Prezioso, Jr. (D-Marion), 304-357-7961, roman.prezioso@wvsenate.gov

Minority Whip, Corey Palumbo (D-Kanawha), 304-357-7854, corey.palumbo@wvsenate.gov

Finance Chair, Craig Blair (R-Berkeley), 304-357-7867, craig.blair@wvsenate.gov

Finance Vice Chair, Kenny Mann (R-Monroe), 304-357-7849, Kenny.mann@wvsenate.gov

Econ Dev Chair, Mark Maynard (R-Wayne), 304-357-7808, mark.maynard@wvsenate.gov

Econ Dev Vice Chair, Chandler Swope (R-Mercer), 304-357-7843, chandler.swope@wvsenate.gov