Powerful Addiction Drama --- Beautiful Boy --- has Free Screening at Marquee Pullman

Marquee Cinemas Pullman Square offers a FREE showing of the biographical drama Tuesday, Feb.12 at 7:30 p.m., as part of a multiple city roll out that includes a Q & A session following the movie.

The live-stream Q&A with David and Nic Sheff follows the screening, one of 20 being held nationwide to help de-stigmatize addiction and those in recovery. It also will highlight the importance for community engagement and solidarity to combat the nation’s opiate crisis.

The first scenes shot for the film were the most intense, according to Van Groeningen, and involved Chalamet's character being hospitalized for a drug-overdose.[12] Chalamet was instructed to lose weight a couple weeks before the filming of the "hospitalization scenes", and subsequently rested to recover in order to complete the rest of the shoot. Chalamet has stated that there were numerous "doctor visits" and "close calls" during the shoot, saying "Your mind knows you're acting. But when you drop twenty pounds and you are under a rain machine for eight takes in a T-shirt—your body doesn't know you're acting."

A Detroit News critic wrote, "When the family dynamics are front and center, "Beautiful Boy" resonates, as it reflects the ugliness of addiction and the long tail it wags."

Paula Fleria - Soler wrote, "The film is most definitely driven by the one-two punch that is Carell and Chalamet. The more roles of this calibre Carell takes on, the harder it is to remember he started out as a comedian."








