Most read
- Fire Equipment Down; Public Works Employees Working 24/7 on Tower Truck IMAGES
- COLUMN Mark Caserta: Huntington, West Virginia: A city desperate for leadership
- Secretary of State rep. accused of electioneering for county clerk
- Powerful Addiction Drama --- Beautiful Boy --- has Free Screening at Marquee Pullman
- Tri State Cheerleading Competition
- Rally Monday at Huntington City Hall Concerning Out of Service Emergency Vehicles
- Wayne High School Wins Against Tolsia
- Marshall University researchers highlight evolving concepts in uraemic cardiomyopathy
Marshall Artists Series showing love to veterans and federal employees with free tickets to ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ LIVE In Concert
Audrey Hepburn dazzles in her legendary role as the deliciously eccentric Holly Golightly, a New York City socialite determined to marry a millionaire. Relive Henry Mancini’s legendary score, including the beautiful Oscar® and Grammy® winning song Moon River, performed live to Audrey Hepburn’s original vocals.
Veterans and federal employees must visit the Marshall Artists Series box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse and present a valid form of federal identification to receive the complimentary tickets. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
General public tickets for Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert are $87.45,$76.49,$60.03. To see this performance of Breakfast at Tiffany’s In Concert at the Keith-Albee, contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656 or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus.