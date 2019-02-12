Marshall Artists Series showing love to veterans and federal employees with free tickets to ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ LIVE In Concert

HUNTINGTON, WV- In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, and in gratitude to the public service of many, the Marshall Artists Series is offering complimentary tickets for veterans and federal employees to see Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

Accompanied by a full symphony orchestra led by Maestro Kimo Furumoto of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, this screening of a historic romantic comedy is the perfect way to celebrate the season of love with your significant other, or to provide an unforgettable experience for the whole family to love!

Audrey Hepburn dazzles in her legendary role as the deliciously eccentric Holly Golightly, a New York City socialite determined to marry a millionaire. Relive Henry Mancini’s legendary score, including the beautiful Oscar® and Grammy® winning song Moon River, performed live to Audrey Hepburn’s original vocals.

Veterans and federal employees must visit the Marshall Artists Series box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse and present a valid form of federal identification to receive the complimentary tickets. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

General public tickets for Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert are $87.45,$76.49,$60.03. To see this performance of Breakfast at Tiffany’s In Concert at the Keith-Albee, contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656 or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus.