Opera Workshop to present ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ at Cox Landing Elementary
Thursday, February 14, 2019
The performance will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 20, and is an effort of Cox Landing music teacher Christa Navy, a Marshall University alumna, to introduce her students to one of her favorite art forms. Music Director Dr. Alexander Lee, pianist Sara Lee and the cast will visit Cox Landing Elementary with stage sets and costumes to present this child-friendly production.
“The purpose of this visit is introducing classical music and opera to children of West Virginia so that they can learn, enjoy and appreciate this synthesis of arts,” Alexander Lee said. “Opera Workshop at Marshall will have opera tours for the young student every year, but this is our first trip.”