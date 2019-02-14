Attorney General Morrisey Finalizes $300K Settlement with Fiat Chrysler

 Thursday, February 14, 2019 - 04:26 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has finalized a $302,500 settlement with Fiat Chrysler as part of a broader multistate settlement with the auto manufacturer.

 
The Attorney General alleged Fiat Chrysler, including its subsidiaries FCA US, LLC, VM Motori S.P.A. and VM North America, unlawfully installed software to defeat emissions tests in model year 2014 – 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles sold in West Virginia and other states.
 
“This settlement highlights the importance of regulatory compliance,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “No company is above the law. This settlement proves that noncompliance will be brought to light and dealt with accordingly.”
 
Attorneys general from multiple states found that Fiat Chrysler cheated federal and state emissions tests by calibrating the vehicles’ software to conceal levels of emitted nitrogen oxides and misled consumers by marketing the vehicles as environmentally-friendly, “Eco-Diesel” vehicles.
 
Nationwide, the multistate agreement will result in Fiat Chrysler paying $72.5 million to 49 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and Guam.
 
The settlement also requires Fiat Chrysler to fix the falsely-marketed diesel vehicles, provide consumer restitution and address environmental harm from nitrous oxide emissions.
