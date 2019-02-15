Marshall MBA program adds military management concentration

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . – Marshall University’s Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) program has added an area of concentration in military management.

The need for this specialized concentration was evident after many discussions with military and veteran organizations, according to Dr. Avi Mukherjee, dean of the college.

“Active duty personnel and veterans of the U.S. armed forces know that their military experience has taught them leadership and teamwork. At the Marshall University Brad D. Smith Graduate School of Business, we understand that those same skills are needed for success in business,” Mukherjee said.

Dr. Marc Sollosy, director of the M.B.A. program, said the online program makes it possible to earn an M.B.A. from a top-ranked and AACSB-accredited business school, no matter where students currently reside, without having to relocate or disrupt their current lifestyle. Active military personnel and veterans can transfer up to nine hours of military course credits, saving time and money toward a degree.

Marshall University M.B.A. students can specialize in concentrations by taking two electives in one functional area, according to Sollosy. Concentrations include:

· Accounting

· Finance

· Health Care Administration

· Human Resource Management

· Management

· Marketing

· Military Management

· Supply Chain Management

· General M.B.A. (for students who choose not to specialize and take electives from each area)

To learn more about the university’s online M.B.A. program and its new concentration in military management, contact Wes Spradlin, associate director of business graduate programs, by e-mail at spradlin2@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/MBAOnline.



