MU Society of Black Scholars to present history of segregation in education Feb. 18

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . – Members of the Marshall University Society of Black Scholars will present their annual research presentations at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 18, in room BE-5 of the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

The areas of concentration will include two 45-minute presentations. The first presentation, titled “History of Segregation in U.S. Public Schools,” will include a history of segregated high schools, with an emphasis on West Virginia schools. The second presentation is titled “History of Segregation of U.S. Colleges and Universities” and will include HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in West Virginia. Each presentation will be followed by Q&A from the audience.

Maurice Cooley, associate vice president and founding director of the university’s Office of Intercultural Affairs, said this event is free and open to the public.

“These presentations will reveal hidden and misunderstood elements of our educational system in our country,” Cooley said. “While we celebrate our growth associated with living in a fairly inclusive society, we must also make discovery of our past so then we can better measure our progress.”

Established in 2003, the Society of Black Scholars is a highly select undergraduate student honors program. Members are progressively mentored to achieve high academic outcomes, advance their character, and develop professional leadership preparedness through years of active participation in a moderately rigorous set of growth experiences. Each year members of the Society of Black Scholars are required to participate in groups that are assigned research projects, resulting in presentations for purposes of learning, leadership development, and to educate others.

To learn more about the Society of Black Scholars annual project presentations, contact Cooley at cooley@marshall.edu.