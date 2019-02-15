400 high school band students participating in Marshall University High School Honor Band event

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Four hundred high school band students from throughout the region are gathering at Marshall University this week for the Marshall University High School Honor Band.

They will be on Marshall’s Huntington campus Thursday, Feb. 14, through Saturday, Feb. 16, auditioning for placement in one of four ensembles to be conducted by clinicians Diane Koutsulis, John Thomson, Joe Hardin and Bobby Jenks. The students will experience performances from Marshall musicians, as well as rehearsals and master classes with the clinicians. The ensembles will perform final concerts on Saturday.

Activities will be going on from 9 a.m. through evening daily at Smith Music Hall, with Saturday’s performances scheduled for 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. in Smith Recital Hall.

“The Marshall Honor Band brings together hundreds of high school students from around the region for the common purpose of making music,” said Dr. Adam Dalton, director of bands at Marshall. “The experience allows the students to meet new people, learn from world-renowned educators and perform on Marshall’s campus. We all look forward to this event each year.”