Attorney General Morrisey Reminds Consumers to Beware of Online Dating Scams

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be aware that scammers may be active on dating websites, particularly as many look for romance during and around Valentine’s Day.

Research the person’s background.

Never wire money to someone without verifying the authenticity of the person or the reason for sending the money.

Never send money via cash or gift cards because funds cannot be recovered. Those who send funds through wire transfer, may not be able to recoup the funds unless the transfer is cancelled before pickup.

Be wary of someone who always makes excuses or “has something come up” whenever plans are made to meet in person after they have received money.

Take note of any attempt to make the consumer feel isolated or cut off from family and friends, such as being directed not to tell anyone about the match or of sending money. This is a red flag.

Consumers who believe they may be the victim of an online dating scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov

Scammers will fake interest in or profess strong feelings toward an unsuspecting individual with the ulterior motive of eventually taking money. Scammers may say they need money to cover expenses accrued while trying to meet their supposed match, to get into the United States or to help them out of a bind.In reality, scammers simply pocket the cash. Consumers have been known to lose several thousand dollars to such a scam.“Consumers should always use caution when chatting with someone they do not know as well,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it be a romance website, an unsolicited call or a company’s offer that sounds too good to be true, consumers should use common sense, watch for warning signs and be careful when asked to provide money and information.”Consumers can do a few things to help themselves not end up a victim: