State of City: Strong, Safety, Efficiency, Innovation

Huntington Mayor delivered the annual state of the city address proclaiming the city's status as "strong" with emphasis necessary on safety, efficiency and innovation.

His proposed budget is described as "flat" and contains no fee increases. It does include a to be determined (by command staff) fire apparatus, five police cars, fire station overhauls/replacements, and 2% pay increases.

Williams stressed that Huntington has gone from epicenter of the epidemic to epicenter of the recovery.

Explaining that decision making is determined a data, Williams said, "We live by the mantra In God We Trust ,, but with everything else, we expect data."

The full text of the State of the City is downloadable as a PDF

Story: Tony Rutherford

PDF: Lawrence Smith