Marshall film studies program to screen student-produced movies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University film studies program will present the 3rd annual Marshall University Student Short Film Festival at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse, featuring a screening of short films and videos created by Marshall students.

The event is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a reception with refreshments.

For the first time, the festival will include a juried contest for “Best in Festival.”

“Each year, the films submitted by students for this festival get better and better and are increasingly accomplished, diverse, and innovative,” said Dr. Walter Squire, director of film studies and an associate professor of English at Marshall. “I’m amazed by the quality of Marshall student films, and I’m sure those attending the screening will find them fun, witty, and thoughtful.”

The event is presented with support from the Department of English, the Marshall University Film Studies Program, Housing and Residence Life, and Marshall University Libraries.