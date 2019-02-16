Most read
- Former W.Va. Judge Gets Prison Time for Corruption
- Tri State Cheerleading Competition
- Wayne High School Wins Against Tolsia
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction --- The Happy Store – Buying Happiness
- Attorney General Morrisey Finalizes $300K Settlement with Fiat Chrysler
- Secretary of State rep. accused of electioneering for county clerk
- Apple ‘Swift Introduction’ workshop to be offered
- Opera Workshop to present ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ at Cox Landing Elementary
Pro Life Rally Monday in Charleston
Senate President Mitch Carmichael and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw will address the crowd as well as Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner. National Right to Life Political Director Karen Cross and WVFL President Wanda Franz, Ph.D. will also speak.
Several pro-life legislators will be introduced and welcomed at the podium. The Teen Essay Contest winners will read their winning entries. Other highlights include special music and the annual Prayer Processional with walkers carrying crosses.
West Virginians for Life is working to pass an Options in Living Wills Bill (SB 642). Lead sponsor in the Senate is Senator Mike Maroney. Cosponsors are Senators Tom Azinger, Patricia Rucker and Tom Takubo.
This bill tackles the specific issue of the provision of nutrition and hydration to patients who have been judged by one physician to be in a terminal condition or in a persistent vegetative state.