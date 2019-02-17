COLUMN Mark Caserta: Grace Food Pantry: Ministering to Huntington, WV. and our children.

It’s time for God’s people to realize that simply “talking the talk”, versus “walking the walk”, makes us no more valuable to the Kingdom of God, than the very worst among us.

And frankly, God must be getting very annoyed. For there are those among us who not only refuse to get involved in prospering the Kingdom, but engage in attacking it under the guise of care and compassion.

It’s called progressivism.

Too many people refuse to engage in problem resolution, until a problem begins to impact them or a family member directly.

It’s important to understand, simply because a problem doesn’t appear to impacting you directly, doesn’t mean it isn’t impacting you indirectly.

A perfect example would be forgetting the most innocent among us – our children.

“But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God. Verily I say unto you, Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child shall in no wise enter therein.”

Jesus was very compassionate when it came to children. He always made time for them.

Oh, what a joy it must have been to sit at Jesus’ feet as He shared the gospel in a manner even a child could understand!

But do you really think Jesus would stop this ministry to children just because He ascended to His Father? He absolutely would not!

Jesus told his disciples in John, “…Whoever believes in me will do works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father.”

I’m convinced God has placed earthly Angels among us, with the clear assignment of ministering unto His little children.

I believe Connie Miller, of Grace Food Pantry and Community Outreach Ministries, is one of those Angels.

I recently visited Connie at her facility where she shared they minister to 147 children each week with food and a good Word.

As we spoke, her tears authenticated her heart-felt compassion for these children. It both, broke and strengthened my heart as I listened to her story.

Connie, a cancer-survivor, herself, has certainly not been overwhelmed with the financial means to fulfill her calling in this benevolent ministry. The struggles have been many as she’s molded a niche in which she and her team can provide a cupboard of sustenance for those in our Tri-State area whose bellies would moan from hunger, if it were not for Grace Food Pantry.

Ever wonder why it seems children, beginning in the womb, are perpetually under attack from the enemy?

Praise God, more than once in history, the enemy has been blind-sided by the entry of a “deliverer” and warrior for the Kingdom. John the Baptist, Moses, Joseph, and ultimately the Son of God escaped demise at the hands of Lucifer.

A direct attack on the unborn and our children, by liberals, has been a long-term strategy to eliminate another “champion” with a mission of building the Kingdom of God here on earth.

The citizens of Huntington, WV. know better than most what can happen if someone is without hope or purpose in life. Survival is an inescapable instinct and brings about desperate measures.

And there is no greater need among us than the need of food and hope. And that’s exactly what you will find on the shelves and in the halls of Grace Food Pantry – food and hope.

Connie and her team are feeding our city’s children both physically and spiritually. As their website states, they are “Changing one child, one family, one community at a time.”

And they desperately need our help to continue feeding God’s children.

“For I was hungry and you gave me food. I was thirsty and you gave me drink. I was a stranger and you welcomed me in.” Matthew 25:35.

Jesus was speaking metaphorically about ministering to His people. But He was speaking directly to you and to me.

t’s time. It’s time for those who truly care about returning the City of Huntington to greatness to step up and replace words with action. And we must begin the same place progressives began 50 years ago – with our children.

Join Free State Patriot in committing to regularly contributing “directly” to Connie and Grace Food Pantry financially.

Donations can be mailed to:

Grace Food Pantry

P.O. Box 3007

Huntington, WV. 25702

Or send your tax-deductible contribution to:

www.paypal.me/gracefoodpantry

Visit their Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/gracefoodpantry/

Website: www.gracefoodpantry.org

Or simply call Connie at 304-638-1119, to arrange a tour of the facility. This is a non-profit organization and the team doesn’t take a single dime for salary. It’s simply a work of love.

Yes, they need your words of encouragement, but they need monetary assistance – now.

Our children cannot fend for themselves. They need us. We absolutely cannot let them down. They are our future.

Let the loving citizens of Huntington, WV. and surrounding cities step up for this ministry. For what you make happen for others, God will make happen for you!

Pray about what God would have you contribute. Remember, “to whom much is given, much is required”.

Don’t wait, do it now. A hungry child is waiting. Pick up the phone, pen, or your laptop.

Let’s overwhelm them with our love and financial aid!

Blessings and abundance be upon Connie, her team and Grace Food Pantry.