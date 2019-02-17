Former Substance Abuse Treatment Counselor Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Fentanyl

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that David Reeves, 51, of Beckley, a former substance abuse treatment counselor, pled guilty to illegal distribution of fentanyl. Stuart commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

As part of his plea, Reeves admitted that he had an inappropriate relationship with a patient at Charleston Treatment Center (CTC), where he worked as a counselor from 2016 through October 2018. Reeves admitted to giving the patient fentanyl patches he had stolen from his wife’s supply, and at the time he gave the patient the fentanyl, he knew the patient was being treated for opioid addiction at CTC.

“Those with a substance use disorder need treatment and support,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “It is unconscionable and intolerable for anyone in a position to help those with substance use disorder to instead further feed their addiction.”

Reeves faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 15, 2019. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger is presiding over the case. Assistant United States Attorney Haley Bunn is handling the prosecution.

This prosecution is the result of the formation of the Opioid Fraud Abuse and Detection Unit (OFADU), a Department of Justice initiative that uses data to identify and prosecute individuals that are contributors to the national opioid crisis. The Southern District of West Virginia is one of 12 districts nationally to participate in the pilot program.