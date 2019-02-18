USAF Film --- Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant produced weapons grade uranium

Most read
Much debate covers exactly how war ready the weapons at Portsmouth were. This old USAF film answers the question--- weapons grade.
Can you Imagine taking this plant apart for Decommissioning the right way? Life time jobs! Bulldozing is out, hazardous and too dangerous. We Deserve a community meeting, said activist and president of PRESS Vina Colley.
A portion of the remains of the HPP (Huntington Pilot Plant) is buried in a classified section where radiation leeched into Beaver Creek and on into the Ohio River.