Six Drug Arrests near 1600 Madison Avenue

HUNTINGTON – Six people were arrested on drug-related charges Monday, Feb. 19, following the execution of a search warrant in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.

The warrant was obtained partly due to calls to the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line (304-696-4444) and information given to drug detectives.



Upon entry to the home, detectives with HPD’s Special Investigations Bureau initially detained 13 people. Six people were arrested. Arrested were:



Tracey Gibson, 63, of 1608 Madison Ave. Gibson was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.



Tosha D. Slone, 36, of 1608 Madison Ave. Slone was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.



Kelly P. Gothard, 58, of 1608 Madison Ave. Gothard was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.



Steven W. Stewart II, 37, of 1608 Madison Ave. Stewart was charged with felony burglary and maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.



Quentin Lamanote-Termaine White Jr., 23, of Westland, Michigan. White was charged with felony conspiracy to sell drugs and felony possession with the intent to deliver.



Jemel McClinton, 19, of Detroit. McClinton was charged with felony conspiracy to sell drugs and felony possession with the intent to deliver.



Detectives recovered approximately 25 grams of suspected heroin, black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, cash, scales and paraphernalia used to package and sell drugs.

During the entry to the residence, detectives noticed a strong odor of natural gas. The Huntington Fire Department was notified for testing and to disable the gas service to the residence. The Public Works Department was also called to the scene to issue a do not occupy order because of the gas leak and unsanitary living conditions. Animal control was also notified to take possession of a cat.