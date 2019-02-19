Most read
- COLUMN Mark Caserta: Grace Food Pantry: Ministering to Huntington, WV. and our children.
- Former Substance Abuse Treatment Counselor Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Fentanyl
- Beckett named to 2019 Class of Mid-Atlantic Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame
- Project Parkersburg Update: Arizona Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Methamphetamine Charges
- Visitors Exposed to Radioactive Uranium at Grand Canyon Museum; Just sitting in buckets for 18 years
- COLUMN Mark Caserta: Huntington, WV. – One of the most dangerous cities in the nation?
- USAF Film --- Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant produced weapons grade uranium
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction --- The Happy Store – Buying Happiness
Six Drug Arrests near 1600 Madison Avenue
The warrant was obtained partly due to calls to the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line (304-696-4444) and information given to drug detectives.
Upon entry to the home, detectives with HPD’s Special Investigations Bureau initially detained 13 people. Six people were arrested. Arrested were:
Tracey Gibson, 63, of 1608 Madison Ave. Gibson was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.
Tosha D. Slone, 36, of 1608 Madison Ave. Slone was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.
Kelly P. Gothard, 58, of 1608 Madison Ave. Gothard was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.
Steven W. Stewart II, 37, of 1608 Madison Ave. Stewart was charged with felony burglary and maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.
Quentin Lamanote-Termaine White Jr., 23, of Westland, Michigan. White was charged with felony conspiracy to sell drugs and felony possession with the intent to deliver.
Jemel McClinton, 19, of Detroit. McClinton was charged with felony conspiracy to sell drugs and felony possession with the intent to deliver.
Detectives recovered approximately 25 grams of suspected heroin, black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, cash, scales and paraphernalia used to package and sell drugs.
During the entry to the residence, detectives noticed a strong odor of natural gas. The Huntington Fire Department was notified for testing and to disable the gas service to the residence. The Public Works Department was also called to the scene to issue a do not occupy order because of the gas leak and unsanitary living conditions. Animal control was also notified to take possession of a cat.