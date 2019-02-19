Pediatric surgeon brings expertise to Tri-State region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . – Pediatric surgeon Daniel A. Beals, M.D., joins the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine , Marshall Health and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, bringing a new pediatric specialty to the region.

Beals, a board-certified, fellowship-trained surgeon with specialized training in pediatric surgery and surgical critical care, has been named a professor in the department of surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He typically sees children for appendicitis, gallbladder disease, hernia repair, colorectal and urologic conditions, and trauma.

Beals brings nearly 30 years of pediatric surgery experience with him. He served as chief of the division of pediatric surgery at the University of South Alabama in Mobile before joining the Community Medical Center in Missoula, Montana, as a pediatric surgeon in 2015. He earned his medical degree from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He completed his general surgery residency at Marshall University, followed by fellowships in pediatric critical care surgery at Children Hospital Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, and pediatric surgery at Miami Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida.

“Performing surgery on an infant or child is different than performing surgery on an adult,” said David A. Denning, M.D., professor and chair of the department of surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Having a full-time pediatric surgeon at Marshall Health and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital gives our parents and families peace of mind knowing they have access to specialty care close to home. In addition to patient care, Dr. Beals’ level of expertise is something that will greatly benefit our medical students and residents.”

For more information, please contact Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, at 304-691-1200.