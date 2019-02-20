"Death 2 Y" Crackling "Quantum Leap" Time Loop Resounds with laughs, twists, scares

Expecting a mostly light horror genre 'blumified' , "Happy Death Day 2 U" crowds a college years comedic parody with a "Quantum Leap" trapped in a time loop a la "Groundhog Day," creating the funniest horror oddity I've seen in near eternity ( well, Scream, Scary Movie,Love at First Bite are predecessors).

Director Christopher Landon has a million ideas hit the screen at the same time and skillfully renders a fun recipe for a premise centered on multiple deaths and waking up for another spin. At one moment he does a flashing 60 second synopsis of the original then experiments with character personalities under various types of stressful events.

Tree (Jessica Rothe) has our eyes fastened to the screen while she repeatedly meets her doom landing in a boyfriend's bed where she's counting down to "altering" life but to no avail , she concedes to meeting her fate. What ignites as a run from a baby faced serial killer evolves into more creative ops (self-suicide skydiving in a bikini to land next to a romantic competitor) before pulling out tension revealing her 90 plus lives are ebbing.

The stalk and kill re-run never grows tiring and laughs out weigh scares four to (n)one. The death portion of the loop turns into a farce as attempts to slice the loop indulge in hastily improvised skitish relationship explorations converting baby-head into a National Lampoon styled dean shutting off the student made time juggling apparatus.

Stay past the credits. Just as you would for a Star Wars or super hero film.

Best laughs of 2019 so far, if you applaud horror parody.