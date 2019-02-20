"Death 2 Y" Crackling "Quantum Leap" Time Loop Resounds with laughs, twists, scares

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 - 02:54 Updated 18 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
"Death 2 Y" Crackling "Quantum Leap" Time Loop Resounds with laughs, twists, scares

Expecting a mostly light horror genre 'blumified' , "Happy Death Day 2 U" crowds a college years comedic parody with a "Quantum Leap" trapped in a time loop a la "Groundhog Day," creating the funniest horror oddity I've seen in near eternity ( well, Scream, Scary Movie,Love at First Bite are predecessors). 

Director Christopher Landon has a million ideas hit the screen at the same time and skillfully renders a fun recipe for a premise centered on multiple deaths and waking up for another spin. At one moment he does a  flashing  60 second synopsis of the original then experiments with character personalities under various types of stressful events.

"Death 2 Y" Crackling "Quantum Leap" Time Loop Resounds with laughs, twists, scares

Tree (Jessica Rothe) has our eyes fastened to the screen while she repeatedly meets her doom landing in a boyfriend's bed where she's counting down to "altering" life but to no avail , she concedes to meeting her fate. What ignites as a run from a baby faced serial killer evolves into more creative ops (self-suicide skydiving in a bikini to land next to a romantic competitor) before pulling out tension revealing her 90 plus lives are ebbing. 

The stalk and kill re-run never grows tiring and laughs out weigh scares four to (n)one. The death portion of the  loop turns into a farce as attempts to slice the loop indulge in hastily improvised skitish relationship explorations converting baby-head into a National Lampoon styled dean shutting off the student made time juggling apparatus.

"Death 2 Y" Crackling "Quantum Leap" Time Loop Resounds with laughs, twists, scares

Stay past the credits. Just as you would for a Star Wars or super hero film. 

Best laughs of 2019 so far, if you applaud horror parody. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus