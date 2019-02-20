McDavid named director for career education

McDavid, who previously worked at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) as a professor and associate dean for academic affairs, assumed the role in January. She has years of experience in career education, student advising, and higher education instruction and leadership.

As the director, she will oversee the Student Resource Center, located in the Memorial Student Center, as well as the Career Services Center, located on 5th Avenue and 17th Street. In this role, McDavid will help ensure all students receive practical, hands-on and relevant assistance in every phase of their professional development leading to a career. She has also been tasked with helping ensure students’ academic and career goals are aligned – leading to the appropriate choice of major and long-term student persistence and success.

“All of my experience in higher education and my passion for helping students succeed have led me to have the opportunity to serve the students here at Marshall University,” she said.

As part of her roles as the associate dean for advising and student retention and the associate dean for academic affairs at ACTC, McDavid worked with employers, students, alumni and faculty to deliver programs, services and major events on campus to help develop potential job opportunities for students.

“I am very excited to be able to use my experience and my love for career education at Marshall,” she said. “I look forward to working with our students, employers and the university community to help ‘get the Herd hired.’”

McDavid began working in higher education in 1989. Since then she has held various leadership, advising and instructional positions. She holds a master’s degree in business education and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky. She also received an Associate in Applied Acience degree from Ashland Community College in Ashland, Kentucky.

To learn more about the services offered through Marshall’s Office of Career Education, visitwww.marshall.edu/career-services.