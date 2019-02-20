Bulldog Creative grows with three new hires

Video Producer Erin Gilleece, Account Executive Peyton Hebb, and Operations Assistant Kay Thomason have joined Team Bulldog adding a plethora of knowledge and talents to the agency.

“You’re always hearing about young talent moving away. We are proud to say we just brought in two extremely talented professionals from the Utah and Arkansas to West Virginia and gave another West Virginian the opportunity to come home. We’ve worked hard to bring in seasoned professionals that are recognized and respected in their fields and translate that into client achievements,” said Chris Michael, CEO of Bulldog.

An award-winning creative video producer and compelling storyteller, Gilleece brings experience in commercial production, documentary film, broadcast television and eCommerce digital media to help Bulldog clients communicate their messages with video. She most recently worked with clients in creating B2B and B2C multimedia video content and previously worked as a videojournalist at an NBC-affiliated television station and an ABC-affiliated television station in Arkansas. Gilleece received a Master of Art in Journalism and Documentary Film from the University of Arkansas where she also received a Bachelor of Art in Journalism.

West Virginia native Hebb will work closely with Bulldog’s clients to coordinate projects and campaigns and will serve as a liaison for clients with the creative, web and production team. She most recently worked in the marketing and advertising field with the Walt Disney World College Program in Orlando, Florida. Prior to her career with Disney, she was as a marketing assistant at both the Marshall Recreation Center and Marshall Artists Series with duties including graphic design, social media, communications campaigns, in addition to guest relations and customer services. Hebb received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the College of Arts and Media at Marshall University.

Thomason, a native of Utah, brings a background in administration and creativity and will assist clients with their billing and support needs. She recently relocated to Huntington from Utah where she worked for the federal government.

Bulldog Creative Services is a full-service advertising agency based in Huntington that assists businesses with strategic marketing research and planning, media management, graphic design, audio / visual production and website design, development, and maintenance. More information about the agency can be gained at www.bulldogcreative.com.