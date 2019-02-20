ZMM Architects and Engineers makes gift to Marshall University’s College of Information Technology and Engineering

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - ZMM Architects and Engineers recently made a $75,000 gift to support Marshall University’s College of Information Technology and Engineering’s (CITE) maintenance of their Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) accreditation.

Located in Charleston, West Virginia, ZMM is a fully integrated architecture and engineering firm that offers civil, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering services. This year, the company celebrates their 60th anniversary of providing design services throughout the state.

“ZMM’s corporate philanthropic mission is to support organizations that enhance the cultural and educational landscape in West Virginia,” said Adam Krason of ZMM. “Our support of Marshall University reflects that mission. We recognize the importance of having a strong local engineering program and plan to support the school in a variety of ways in addition to the financial contribution.”

In addition to ZMM’s support of Marshall, the firm also supports the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (ZMM Pops Series), the Clay Center, the Education Alliance and others.

“The College of Information Technology and Engineering at Marshall University trains bright students to shape the future. Possessing the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) accreditation for the engineering, computer science, and safety programs shows employers that graduates of Marshall University are entering the workforce equipped with the industry knowledge and the hands-on training needed to excel in their careers. It is of dire importance that we maintain this globally recognized distinction, so we can continue building a strong foundation for our students, faculty, region, and state,” said Dr. Wael Zatar, dean of the College of Information Technology and Engineering.

“This gift from ZMM Architects and Engineers Inc. will assist us in obtaining and maintaining our ABET accreditation at Marshall University,” said Zatar. “These funds will go towards equipping students with necessary resources and investing in our faculty’s development, so they may better serve their students throughout their educational careers. Additionally, this gift showcases Bob Doeffinger, David Ferguson, Adam Krason and the rest of ZMM’s commitment to supporting West Virginia by partnering with Marshall University’s College of Information Technology and Engineering to invest in students from this region who want to stay and make a difference in our communities.​"

ABET accreditation promotes best practices and requires colleges to implement the global standard for technical education. It prepares students for licensure, registration and certification. This accreditation ensures that all graduates have met the educational requirements necessary to enter the profession, provides opportunities for the industry to guide the educational process to reflect current and future needs, enhances the mobility of professionals and produces high-quality job candidates for local firms.