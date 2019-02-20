FIRES: The House They Busted Burns, so does one near First Street

A house in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue where police busted a group on drug charges has gone up in flames. The alarm came in about 11:25 p.m. Feb. 19. With three engines working the 17th Street West abandoned drug house blaze, a second alarm hail fire fighters to the 200 block of W. 7th Avenue (near the Ronald McDonald House). just before 2 a.m. Feb. 20. Ten minutes later dispatch summoned a volunteer team to the W. 7th Avenue fire. 40 minutes later another Huntington engine company was summoned.

By 3:02 a.m. a team of volunteers were asked to report to the 17th St. West blaze.

Unofficially, the structure fire in the 200 block of W. 7th Avenue spread to the house next door.

At about 1:20 p.m. Feb. 19 a fire occurred at a business in the 4600 block of Route 60 East.