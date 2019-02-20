FIRES: The House They Busted Burns, so does one near First Street

Most read
Wednesday, February 20, 2019 - 05:17 Updated 18 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
By 3:02 a.m. a team of volunteers were asked to report to the 17th St. West blaze.
Unofficially, the structure fire in the 200 block of W. 7th Avenue spread to the house next door.
At about 1:20 p.m. Feb. 19 a fire occurred at a business in the 4600 block of Route 60 East.