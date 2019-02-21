Convicted West Virginia Judge Admits to Ethics Violations

 Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 02:39 Updated 14 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Photo L.J. Smith

By Lawrence Smith, Courthouse News Service

WAYNE, W. Va. (CN) – Facing a two-year prison term for his misuse of state funds, a former West Virginia Supreme Court justice appeared in court again Wednesday to stipulate to related ethics charges.

The 32-count statement of charges says Allen H. Loughry II, while serving as chief justice of the state Supreme Court in 2017, “clearly lied … about his level of involvement in the design and renovation of his office.” 

Totaling $363,000, the renovations to Loughry’s office were part of a $3.7 million renovation to the entire court. Loughry came under fire for spending $32,000 on a sectional made of blue suede, $1,700 for a throw pillow and $7,500 for a custom wooden medallion of the state embedded in the floor.

News reports of the extravagant furnishings quickly fueled public backlash, but Loughry insisted in interviews at the time that the overspending was the fault of Steve Canterbury, the administrative director he fired after becoming chief justice.

Two weeks later a federal grand jury indicted Loughry on 22 criminal charges including wire fraud, mail fraud and lying to federal investigators. 

