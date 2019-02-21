Most read
Huntington Man Sentenced for Embezzling Veteran's Benefits
He was also ordered to make restitution. The case was investigated by the United States Department of Veteran’s Affairs Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“Despicable,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “It’s unimaginable to think that anyone, much less a patriot’s brother, would steal a veteran’s hard earned benefits. If you can’t trust your brother, who can you trust?”
David Washington, 55, was appointed his brother's fiduciary to receive and manage benefits from the Department of Veteran's Affairs. Washington failed to submit accounting reports, which led investigators to question his management. Washington later admitted to mismanagement, including spending his brother's benefits for his own personal expenses, most of which involved gambling debts.
United States District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Former Assistant United States Attorney Gabe Wohl and Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey handled the prosecution.