Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Heroin Charge
Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 02:55 Updated 14 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
“Family Dollar is a WV institution,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “You can get almost anything at the Family Dollar but you’re not supposed to be able to get heroin. A good business sullied by some bad guys.”
Traylor admitted that on October 12, 2017, he met a confidential informant and drove to the Family Dollar in Huntington. He gave the informant six grams of heroin in exchange for $400.
Traylor faces up to twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 10, 2019.
The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution.