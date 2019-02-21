Huntington Council Has Two Item Monday Agenda

2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-5 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE DOCUMENTS NECESSARY TO ENTER INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR THE LEASE/PURCHASE OF CERTAIN EQUIPMENT FROM HONEYWELL CORPORATION PURSUANT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE ORIGINAL HONEYWELL AGREEMENT, SAID AGREEMENT HAVING BEEN APPROVED BY THIS COUNCIL ON OCTOBER 22, 2018

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-7 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE EASTERN FEDERAL LANDS HIGHWAY DIVISION AND THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

7. Good & Welfare