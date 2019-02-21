Huntington Council Has Two Item Monday Agenda

 Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 02:59 Updated 13 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington City Council meets Monday , Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session is at 7 p.m. 

The agenda follows:

2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-5 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE DOCUMENTS NECESSARY TO ENTER INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR THE LEASE/PURCHASE OF CERTAIN EQUIPMENT FROM HONEYWELL CORPORATION PURSUANT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE ORIGINAL HONEYWELL AGREEMENT, SAID AGREEMENT HAVING BEEN APPROVED BY THIS COUNCIL ON OCTOBER 22, 2018

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

 

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-7 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE EASTERN FEDERAL LANDS HIGHWAY DIVISION AND THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

 

7. Good & Welfare

