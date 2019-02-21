Most read
Huntington Council Has Two Item Monday Agenda
Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 02:59 Updated 13 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-5 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE DOCUMENTS NECESSARY TO ENTER INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR THE LEASE/PURCHASE OF CERTAIN EQUIPMENT FROM HONEYWELL CORPORATION PURSUANT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE ORIGINAL HONEYWELL AGREEMENT, SAID AGREEMENT HAVING BEEN APPROVED BY THIS COUNCIL ON OCTOBER 22, 2018
Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas
6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-7 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE EASTERN FEDERAL LANDS HIGHWAY DIVISION AND THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
7. Good & Welfare