Marshall engineering dean reappointed chairman of national committee
Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 03:06 Updated 13 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The committee is among the largest and most prestigious international committees on the subject of structural fiber reinforced polymers.
Zatar just completed his initial three-year term last year. His next term ends in 2021. He has served on the committee for 12 years.
“As a proud Marshall employee, it is my great honor to continue serving in this capacity,” said Zatar, who has been the only professor from West Virginia to serve in this role in the field of composites’ application to transportation infrastructure.
The TRB is a division of the National Research Council (NRC), a private, nonprofit institution that provides expertise in science and technology to the government, the public, and the scientific and engineering communities. The NRC is jointly administered by the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering and the Institute of Medicine.