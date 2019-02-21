Marshall engineering dean reappointed chairman of national committee

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dr. Wael Zatar, dean of Marshall University’s College of Information Technology and Engineering (CITE), has been reappointed as the chairman of the National Committee on Structural Fiber Reinforced Polymers of the Transportation Research Board (TRB) of the National Academics.

The committee is among the largest and most prestigious international committees on the subject of structural fiber reinforced polymers.

Zatar just completed his initial three-year term last year. His next term ends in 2021. He has served on the committee for 12 years.

“As a proud Marshall employee, it is my great honor to continue serving in this capacity,” said Zatar, who has been the only professor from West Virginia to serve in this role in the field of composites’ application to transportation infrastructure.

The TRB is a division of the National Research Council (NRC), a private, nonprofit institution that provides expertise in science and technology to the government, the public, and the scientific and engineering communities. The NRC is jointly administered by the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering and the Institute of Medicine.