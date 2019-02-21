Marshall to host Princeton professor speaking on populist authoritarianism

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will present Dr. Jan-Werner Müller, a professor of political science at Princeton University, who will present a lecture entitled “Populist Authoritarianism: What Can Be Done?” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

The lecture is part of the Amicus Curiae Lecture Series presented by the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Müller authored the highly acclaimed book What Is Populism? and will explain the phenomenon of populist authoritarianism. He argues that, contrary to conventional wisdom, populists are capable of governing, which can be observed in countries around the globe. Müller also discusses ways to counter populist authoritarianism without exacerbating polarization and perpetuating culture wars.

“Dr. Müller’s lecture is timely and relevant to issues occurring at home and abroad,” said Patricia Proctor, director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy. “I am delighted that he agreed to come lecture here and am looking forward to a very interesting discussion.”

At Princeton, Müller directs the Project in the History of Political Thought. He studied at the Free University, Berlin; University College, London; St. Antony’s College, Oxford, and Princeton University. He earned his D. Phil from Oxford University. His publication What is Populism? has been translated into more than 20 languages.

The event is free and open to the public.