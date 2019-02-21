Fruth Pharmacy gives to scholarships at Marshall University

The Fruth Pharmacy Scholarship for the School of Pharmacy is for full-time pharmacy students with a minimum GPA of 2.5. Applicants must have completed two years of pre-pharmacy prerequisites.

“It is important for us to help the people in our footprint become future pharmacists to serve their home communities,” said Lynne Fruth, director and chairman of Fruth Pharmacy.

Scholarship recipients are chosen by the School of Pharmacy Scholarship Committee in cooperation with the Marshall University Office of Student Financial Assistance. First preference will be given to residents of Mason, Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam, Wayne, Roane, Jackson and Wood counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Lawrence, Athens, Washington and Pike counties in Ohio; or Carter and Lawrence counties in Kentucky. Second preference will be given to residents of any contiguous county of the counties listed above: Pleasants, Richie, Wirt, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Raleigh, Boone, Lincoln and Mingo counties in West Virginia; Scioto, Adams, Highland, Ross, Vinton, Hocking, Perry, Morgan, Noble and Monroe counties in Ohio; Greenup, Boyd, Martin, Lewis, Rowan, Morgan, Elliott and Johnson counties in Kentucky.

Students interested in the Fruth Pharmacy Scholarship for the School of Pharmacy can inquire and apply by e-mailingMUSOPScholarships@marshall.edu.

“We highly value our relationship with Fruth Pharmacy and the important role they play in providing outstanding patient care in the community,” said Gayle Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy.

The Fruth Pharmacy Scholarship is for students who are Fruth employees or their spouses, children or grandchildren. Applicants may be part- or full-time students but must have a minimum GPA of 2.5 and work experience or community service that demonstrate community involvement.

“Helping employees and their families further their education is one of the most gratifying things they have been able to do through the Fruth Scholarship Fund,” said Fruth. “Marshall is a good geographic fit and offers a wide variety of degrees to meet the needs of our staff and their families.”

Students interested in applying for the Fruth Pharmacy Scholarshipshould contact the Marshall University Office of Student Financial Assistance by phone at 304-696-3162 or by e-mail at sfa@marshall.edu.

To learn more about establishing a scholarship or to make a gift by phone, please contact the Marshall University Foundation at 304-696-6264. To make a gift online, please visit www.marshall.edu/donate.