MU Baseball Stadium Announced
Friday, February 22, 2019 - 01:53 Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
As part of the city’s Highlawn Business Innovation Zone plan, $500,000 in reward money from the America’s Best Communities competition was used to purchase the property. The Foundation for the Tri-State Community is the fiscal agent for the America’s Best Communities fund.
Marshall Athletics Director Mike Hamrick announced that he hopes to begin construction on the stadium in March 2020 and host the first game at the stadium in March 2021.
Mayor Williams also announced that upon completion of the stadium, 24th Street between 3rd and 5th avenues would be designated as Coach Jack Cook Way in honor of the longtime Herd baseball coach.