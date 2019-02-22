Most read
Council Sets Budget Sessions
Thursday, March 7
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Police, Municipal Court, City Attorney, Huntington Municipal Parking Board, Human Relations Commission
Thursday, March 14
5:00 p.m. -5:45 p.m.
(break)
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Public Works-including Sanitation & Trash Enterprise Fund
Thursday, March 21
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Fire, Contributions, Transfers-including capital improvements, Grants, Civic Arena, Coal Severance