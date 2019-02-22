Council Sets Budget Sessions

 Friday, February 22, 2019 - 02:15

The following Special Call Meetings of City Council will be held in City Council Chambers on the following dates and times for the budget purpose listed below:

Thursday, February 28 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Revenue, City Council, City Clerk, Mayor’s Office, Insurance Programs, Finance, Contingency, Human Resources, Purchasing, IT, Planning

Thursday, March 7

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Police, Municipal Court, City Attorney, Huntington Municipal Parking Board, Human Relations Commission

Thursday, March 14

5:00 p.m. -5:45 p.m.

(break)

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Public Works-including Sanitation & Trash Enterprise Fund

Thursday, March 21

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Fire, Contributions, Transfers-including capital improvements, Grants, Civic Arena, Coal Severance

