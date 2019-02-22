Huntington Costume Designer Makes NYC theatrical designer debut

 Friday, February 22, 2019 - 02:41 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Huntington Costume Designer Jeanie Cheek, designer for Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network) , the 61st Annual Grammy Awards,  and Netflix's Who Was? Show,    will make her NYC theatrical costume debut for "30", a boxing drama, Thursday Feb. 28 , 9 p.m., Sat. March 2, 1 p.m. and Sunday March 3, 6 p.m. at the Hudson Guild Theater.  The presentation is part of the New York Theater Festival Winterfest 2019.

Explaining that the title "30"  is the symbol used by journalists to signify the end of an article....the end of a story, Cheek continued that the production takes place "around the ring as boxing's Press Row gathers for the Fight of the Century: May 1991, Tyson Vs. Razor Ruddock, The Mirage Resort & Casino in fabulous Las Vegas.

  "There will be camaraderie, bruises, and laughs to spare as we go bout after bout with the best of the best in boxing journalism for a night that's sure to get you out of your seat," she added.   Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3904095  
Jeanie Cheek
(AEA members can get in free with their paid-up card and the availability of seating!)   Cheek graduated from Marshall university and appeared in "Burning Annie" and "Dark harvest," as well as an uncredited "We Are Marshall" production assistant.
