Huntington Costume Designer Makes NYC theatrical designer debut
Friday, February 22, 2019 - 02:41 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Explaining that the title "30" is the symbol used by journalists to signify the end of an article....the end of a story, Cheek continued that the production takes place "around the ring as boxing's Press Row gathers for the Fight of the Century: May 1991, Tyson Vs. Razor Ruddock, The Mirage Resort & Casino in fabulous Las Vegas."There will be camaraderie, bruises, and laughs to spare as we go bout after bout with the best of the best in boxing journalism for a night that's sure to get you out of your seat," she added. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3904095 (AEA members can get in free with their paid-up card and the availability of seating!) Cheek graduated from Marshall university and appeared in "Burning Annie" and "Dark harvest," as well as an uncredited "We Are Marshall" production assistant.