Historic presales , Favorable Reviews of Marvelous new Female Super Hero

Already critical blurbs empower awesome reactions to "Captain Marvel" (Disney/Marvel) starring Brie Larson, even as a male versus female controversy emerges. Gender flack aside, Kayti Burt tweeted:

1. Cat people will love this movie.



2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.

3. Carol Danvers' (Cap's secret identity an aviation test pilot like Charles Yeager) hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.

4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol Danvers (her secret identity) is in it.

Ben Mekler called the film "radical... An awesome 90s period piece & total recalibration of the MCU as we know it! This might be my favorite MCU flick yet."

Two weeks before wide premieres "Captain Marvel" has established record advance ticket sales. Latest projections suggest a $160 million opening week and $400 million run.

Trolls are attacking Brie Larson for a complaining about the ratio of male to female interviewers. One tweet somewhere told men to stay home this is a female celebration. Interestingly, its nearly identical twin "Shazam" has been trashed for the lack of early clips, trailers and other buzz.

Since I'm not on the critic's 'A' list that receive invites or screeners, the deadline has me relying on others. But, as a lifelong comic fan , I have research insights unraveling egregious and convoluted "origins" both film and publication histories of the now transgendered character dating back to 1935.

The emerging World War II created a population explosion of fictional superheroes who tended to bring hopeful uplift to readers/listeners/viewers. At that time primary media were newspaper comic strips, comic books, radio, movies and eventually TV and social media.

Evaluating court decisions and research, these heroes often had resemblances to Greek heroes ( Zeus, Mercury), Hercules, and fairy tales. Identified by capes, mask and (generally) a secret identity, obvious copy catting occurred leading to copyright infringement suits for plagiarism damages.

Debates occur concerning the first "hero" (Mandrake the Magician, Zorro, The Bat, Phantom), but Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and published in April 1938 by Detective Comics (DC) is accepted as first. (The Cleveland teens self published a Superman villain personality in 1933.) Captain Marvel (first Captain Thunder) created Bill Parker and C.C. Beck created by arrived about a year later (1939) in Whiz Comics.

Superman arrived from the planet Krypton; Billy Batson received powers from the wizard, Shazam, which turned him into Captain Marvel. Beck favored a whimsical, cartoony style for the character which would continually out sell Superman.

(Editor's NOTE: At that time, the main publishers were: DC (Superman, Superboy, Batman, Wonder Woman), Timely/Marvel (Captain America, Human Torch , Submariner); Fawcett (Captain Marvel, Marvel Family i.e. Mary Marvel, etc., Spy Smasher, Ibis Invincible), MLJ/ Archie Comics (Shield, Steel Sterling, Black Hood).

THE SERIAL

Republic famously produced hit cliffhangers (serials) such as Mysterious Dr. Satan (with Copperhead as a hero), Flash Gordon) wanted to do a Superman serial but DC had sold animated cartoon rights to a Paramount subsidiary . Republic turned to Adventures of Captain Marvel, a 12 chapter serial, in 1941 starring tom tyler and Frank Coghlan jr. as Billy Batson. Referring to the ongoing copy right litigation , the film director' s William Witney testified in a deposition that both were derivatives of "Popeye."

Since infringement litigation had been anticipated, Fawcett should have taken a judge's written opinion that severely challenged copyrighting an "idea" or "concept, " ruling that published story details could only be protected.

Discovery in D.C. v. Fawcett would drag on until the 50s with DC assembling nearly 150 pages of panel and dialogue swipes. With the war over, funny animal humor, horror and war dominated comics. Fawcett ceased publishing Captain Marvel and supporting characters. Eventually, Marvel bought the name Captain Marvel as a trademark. Stipulation: It had to be used at least once ever 2 years. DC purchased everything else, hence, their Shazam character and movie.

Marvel had meager success with its character. There have been at least seven variations. Carol Danvers , an X Man mutant, "inherited" the captain's powers which he received from a galactic blast.

Superman finally it to the screen in cartoons, Columbia serials, and TV series before the multtimillion Christopher Reeve's ("you'll believe a man can fly") Superman: The Movie. (1978 ). But , the 1981 tv series "Greatest American hero" sparked infringement. DC/WB lost; the court ruled a "parody," which is an exception to copyright protection (i.e. Sherlock Holmes portrayed as Inspector Clouseau by Peter Sellers in Pink Panther).

For law geeks, the ruling specifically held:

So far as the pictorial representations and verbal descriptions of Superman are not a mere delineation of a benevolent Hercules, but embody an arrangement of incidents and literary expressions original with the author, they are proper subjects of copyright and susceptible of infringement because of the monopoly afforded by the act. . .

Accordingly, an earlier court injunction against Wonderman was too broad, because it swept up noninfringing conduct. Detective was entitled to relief only against cartoons "portraying any of the feats of strength or powers performed by `Superman' or closely imitating his costume or appearance in any feat whatever.





And, remember, that Marvel outsold Superman by up to a million books a month. Guess that's why there's not been Submariner/Aquaman , Ant Man/Atom or Batman (and DC's own Green Arrow) /Daredevil - Black Panther litigation, YET!

In 2018, the Children's Television Workshop (Sesame Street) sued Brian (son of Jim) Henson and STX Entertainment alleging that the rude, crude puppet drama, Happytime Murders, infringed on their copyrights/trademarks for Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and other Jim Henson puppets. STX prevailed.



